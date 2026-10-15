Pashinyan, Guterres discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and TRIPP

Stay up to date with the top news!

The peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the unblocking of regional transport communications were among the key topics discussed during a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Yerevan.

According to Report, citing Armenian media and the press service of the Armenian government, Pashinyan emphasized Yerevan's intention to bring the peace process to the signing and ratification of an agreement with Baku.

Guterres attached great importance to the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The sides also discussed regional developments, including the implementation of the TRIPP project.

Both sides emphasized the importance of the project for unblocking regional communication routes and promoting cooperation.