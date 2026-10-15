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    Pashinyan, Guterres discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and TRIPP

    Region
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 16:34
    Pashinyan, Guterres discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and TRIPP

    The peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the unblocking of regional transport communications were among the key topics discussed during a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres in Yerevan.

    According to Report, citing Armenian media and the press service of the Armenian government, Pashinyan emphasized Yerevan's intention to bring the peace process to the signing and ratification of an agreement with Baku.

    Guterres attached great importance to the establishment of peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

    The sides also discussed regional developments, including the implementation of the TRIPP project.

    Both sides emphasized the importance of the project for unblocking regional communication routes and promoting cooperation.

    United Nations Nikol Pashinyan Trump Route For International Peace and Prosperity Project (TRIPP) Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Antonio Guterres
    Quterreş və Paşinyan Ermənistanla Azərbaycan arasında sülh prosesini müzakirə ediblər
    Гутерриш и Пашинян обсудили мирный процесс между Арменией и Азербайджаном
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