Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    President Ilham Aliyev receives Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 16:26
    President Ilham Aliyev receives Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs

    On October 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.

    According to Report, during the meeting, the sides exchanged views on recent developments in Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations.

    İlham Əliyev Türkiyənin xarici işlər nazirini qəbul edib
    Ильхам Алиев принял министра иностранных дел Турции
    44 - Tezliklə
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