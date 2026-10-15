President Ilham Aliyev receives Türkiye's Minister of Foreign Affairs
Foreign policy
- 15 October, 2026
- 16:26
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On October 15, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.
According to Report, during the meeting, the sides exchanged views on recent developments in Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations.
İlham Əliyev Türkiyənin xarici işlər nazirini qəbul edib
Ильхам Алиев принял министра иностранных дел Турции
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