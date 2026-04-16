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    Sahiba Gafarova joins opening of IPU Assembly in Istanbul

    Foreign policy
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 11:23
    Sahiba Gafarova joins opening of IPU Assembly in Istanbul

    As part of her official visit to Istanbul, Türkiye, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova, leading a parliamentary delegation, took part in the opening ceremony of the 152nd Assembly of the Inter‑Parliamentary Union (IPU), Report informs.

    The event featured speeches by Speaker of Türkiye's Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmuş, IPU President Tulia Ackson, IPU Secretary‑General Martin Chungong, and UN Resident Coordinator in Türkiye Babatunde Ahonsi. They highlighted the relevance of the upcoming discussions and wished success to the Assembly's work.

    Dedicated to the theme Nurturing hope, securing peace and ensuring justice for future generations, the Assembly will focus on initiatives aimed at enhancing the role of parliaments in these areas and explore opportunities for cooperation.

    Sahiba Gafarova joins opening of IPU Assembly in Istanbul
    Sahiba Gafarova joins opening of IPU Assembly in Istanbul
    Sahiba Gafarova joins opening of IPU Assembly in Istanbul
    Sahiba Gafarova joins opening of IPU Assembly in Istanbul

    Sahiba Gafarova Milli Majlis IPU Turkish Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmuş
    Photo
    Sahibə Qafarova Türkiyədə Parlamentlərarası İttifaqın 152-ci Assambleyasının açılışında iştirak edib
    Photo
    Сахиба Гафарова приняла участие в открытии 152-й Ассамблеи МПС в Турции

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