Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev US-Iran talks WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    CENTCOM: US blockade of Iran continues

    Other countries
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 10:51
    CENTCOM: US blockade of Iran continues

    The US Navy continues to blockade Iranian ports and the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X, Report informs.

    "US service members continue to monitor and patrol regional waters in support of the US blockade on ships entering or exiting Iranian ports," reads the post.

    Although US President Donald Trump previously announced that he was permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz to protect relations with China, this decision has not been officially confirmed.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Strait of Hormuz US blockade U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM)
    CENTCOM: İranın blokadаsı davam edir
    CENTCOM заявил о продолжении морской блокады Ирана

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