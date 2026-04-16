CENTCOM: US blockade of Iran continues
Other countries
- 16 April, 2026
- 10:51
The US Navy continues to blockade Iranian ports and the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on X, Report informs.
"US service members continue to monitor and patrol regional waters in support of the US blockade on ships entering or exiting Iranian ports," reads the post.
Although US President Donald Trump previously announced that he was permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz to protect relations with China, this decision has not been officially confirmed.
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