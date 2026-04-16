Rovshan Najaf participates in Ashgabat conference
- 16 April, 2026
- 22:47
President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf participated in the scientific-practical conference themed "Turkmenistan – People's Republic of China: 20 Years of Strategic Partnership in the Gas Sector" held in the city of Ashgabat, Report informs.
"Within the framework of the conference, an interesting exchange of views was held on the development prospects of the gas sector, energy security, and cooperation opportunities in sustainable energy," Najaf said on X.
Türkmənistanın Dövlət naziri və "Türkmənqaz" Dövlət Konserninin sədri Maksat Babayevin dəvəti ilə 16 aprel 2026-cı il tarixində Aşqabad şəhərində keçirilən “Türkmənistan – Çin Xalq Respublikası: qaz sahəsində strateji tərəfdaşlığın 20 ili” mövzusunda elmi-praktiki konfransda… pic.twitter.com/fF2R4LP8sh— Rovshan Najaf (@RovshanNajaf) April 16, 2026