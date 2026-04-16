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    Rovshan Najaf participates in Ashgabat conference

    Energy
    • 16 April, 2026
    • 22:47
    Rovshan Najaf participates in Ashgabat conference

    President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf participated in the scientific-practical conference themed "Turkmenistan – People's Republic of China: 20 Years of Strategic Partnership in the Gas Sector" held in the city of Ashgabat, Report informs.

    "Within the framework of the conference, an interesting exchange of views was held on the development prospects of the gas sector, energy security, and cooperation opportunities in sustainable energy," Najaf said on X.

    Rovshan Najaf State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Ashgabat
    Rövşən Nəcəf Aşqabadda konfransda iştirak edib
    Ровшан Наджаф принял участие в конференции в Ашхабаде

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