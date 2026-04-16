Galuzin discusses South Caucasus situation with Turkish envoy to Russia

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin discussed the situation in the South Caucasus with Turkish Ambassador to Moscow Tanju Bilgic, according to a statement by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Report informs.

"The situation in the South Caucasus was discussed. Mutual intention for future coordination in the interests of peace and stability in the region was confirmed," the ministry stated.

It was noted that the parties also exchanged views on the settlement of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Our principled assessments regarding the development of the situation and the prospects for settling the conflict around Ukraine within the framework of mutual understandings reached following the results of the Russia-America summit held in Anchorage in August 2025 were conveyed to the Turkish side," the statement said.