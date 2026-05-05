Romania gains easier food export access to Azerbaijan

From now on, Romanian enterprises producing high‑risk food products will be able to export their goods to Azerbaijan without undergoing additional assessment, the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) told Report.

It was noted that AFSA has decided to recognize the equivalence of Romania's food facility approval system.

Under this decision, if the competent authorities of countries with recognized equivalence provide official information on the approval of foreign food facilities, or if those facilities submit relevant confirmation documents to AFSA, re‑approval will not be required.

"This will contribute to increasing the trade turnover of food products between our country and those states," the agency noted.