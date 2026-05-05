Romania gains easier food export access to Azerbaijan
Health
- 05 May, 2026
- 12:42
From now on, Romanian enterprises producing high‑risk food products will be able to export their goods to Azerbaijan without undergoing additional assessment, the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency (AFSA) told Report.
It was noted that AFSA has decided to recognize the equivalence of Romania's food facility approval system.
Under this decision, if the competent authorities of countries with recognized equivalence provide official information on the approval of foreign food facilities, or if those facilities submit relevant confirmation documents to AFSA, re‑approval will not be required.
"This will contribute to increasing the trade turnover of food products between our country and those states," the agency noted.
Latest News
20:46
Photo
Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in environmental protectionEcology
20:41
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev visits the 19th Caspian Agro Week and 31st InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions - UPDATEDDomestic policy
20:38
Chuvashia head says drone strikes in Cheboksary killed 2, injured 32Region
20:21
Grono says Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process strengthens South Caucasus' roleRegion
20:12
Baku to host scientific symposium on urban planning and healthEducation and science
20:02
Damage from Ukraine's strikes on Tuapse facilities revealedOther countries
19:58
Türkiye unveils URAN 105 mm self-propelled howitzer at SAHA 2026Military
19:38
Photo
Azerbaijan, Georgia seek closer partnership in agricultureAIC
19:24