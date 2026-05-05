Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan and Ecuador hold first political consultations

    Foreign policy
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 17:50
    Azerbaijan and Ecuador hold first political consultations

    Azerbaijan"s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov has paid a visit to Ecuador.

    According to Report, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the first political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries were held in Quito, the capital of Ecuador, during the visit.

    The delegations were led by Elnur Mammadov and Ecuador"s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility Alejandro Dávalos.

    The sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations in areas including politics, economy, humanitarian affairs, energy, culture, tourism, and other fields.

    During the meetings, the sides expressed mutual support for strengthening cooperation aimed at further developing agriculture, business, and investment activities.

    Following the consultations, a protocol was signed, along with an agreement on the mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports.

    During the visit, Mammadov also delivered a presentation on Azerbaijan"s foreign policy at the Diplomatic Academy of Ecuador, gave interviews to the country"s Foreign Ministry press service and the state-run online newspaper El Telégrafo, and met with Azerbaijani business representatives operating in Ecuador.

    Azerbaijan and Ecuador hold first political consultations
    Azerbaijan and Ecuador hold first political consultations
    Azerbaijan and Ecuador hold first political consultations

    Elnur Mammadov Alejandro Dávalos AzerbaijaniMFA Political consultations
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Ekvador arasında ilk siyasi məsləhətləşmələr keçirilib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Эквадор провели первые политконсультации

    Latest News

    20:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in environmental protection

    Ecology
    20:41
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev visits the 19th Caspian Agro Week and 31st InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions - UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    20:38

    Chuvashia head says drone strikes in Cheboksary killed 2, injured 32

    Region
    20:21

    Grono says Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process strengthens South Caucasus' role

    Region
    20:12

    Baku to host scientific symposium on urban planning and health

    Education and science
    20:02

    Damage from Ukraine's strikes on Tuapse facilities revealed

    Other countries
    19:58

    Türkiye unveils URAN 105 mm self-propelled howitzer at SAHA 2026

    Military
    19:38
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Georgia seek closer partnership in agriculture

    AIC
    19:24

    Bayraktar: Sanctions against Baykar boosted Türkiye's defense industry

    Military
    All News Feed