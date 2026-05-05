Azerbaijan and Ecuador hold first political consultations

Azerbaijan"s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov has paid a visit to Ecuador.

According to Report, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the first political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries were held in Quito, the capital of Ecuador, during the visit.

The delegations were led by Elnur Mammadov and Ecuador"s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility Alejandro Dávalos.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations in areas including politics, economy, humanitarian affairs, energy, culture, tourism, and other fields.

During the meetings, the sides expressed mutual support for strengthening cooperation aimed at further developing agriculture, business, and investment activities.

Following the consultations, a protocol was signed, along with an agreement on the mutual exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, official, and service passports.

During the visit, Mammadov also delivered a presentation on Azerbaijan"s foreign policy at the Diplomatic Academy of Ecuador, gave interviews to the country"s Foreign Ministry press service and the state-run online newspaper El Telégrafo, and met with Azerbaijani business representatives operating in Ecuador.