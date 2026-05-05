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    Azerbaijani Cinema Days start in Istanbul

    Cultural policy
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 18:41
    Azerbaijani Cinema Days start in Istanbul

    A series of events has commenced as part of the Azerbaijani Cinema Days currently underway in Türkiye, Report informs.

    The project was realized through the joint cooperation of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye, ARKA, and the Azerbaijan Cultural Center operating under the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Türkiye.

    The opening ceremony and inaugural film screenings were held at Ege University. The program commenced with the presentation of a new Azerbaijani film, "Nargin: Mysterious to the End." This docudrama sheds light on a significant yet under-researched chapter of Azerbaijani history.

    The film specifically depicts the events that unfolded on Nargin Island, located in the Caspian Sea near Baku, during World War I, highlighting the harrowing living conditions of Ottoman prisoners held there. The production underscores the profound sacrifices made by the Azerbaijani people to assist their Turkish brethren during one of history's most challenging periods, emphasizing that the bonds of friendship and brotherhood were forged through these rigorous trials.

    The films "Buta," "Paradise Dream," and "Victory Dance" are also scheduled for screening as part of the comprehensive program.

    Ministry of Culture Azerbaijani Film Days Azerbaijan Cinema Agency Azerbaijan’s cinematography
    Türkiyədə Azərbaycan Kinosu Günləri keçirilir
    В Турции проходят Дни азербайджанского кино

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