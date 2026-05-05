Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in environmental protection

    Ecology
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 20:46
    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in environmental protection

    Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov has met with a delegation led by Georgian Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture David Songulashvili, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    The meeting discussed existing cooperation between the two countries in environmental protection and future prospects.

    The Georgian delegation was also briefed on preparations for the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) and World Environment Day (WED), which will be held in Azerbaijan.

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in environmental protection
    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in environmental protection
    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in environmental protection

    World Urban Forum (WUF13) WUF13 Rashad Ismayilov David Songulashvili environmental protection
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    Азербайджан и Грузия обсудили сотрудничество в сфере охраны окружающей среды

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