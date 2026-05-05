Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss cooperation in environmental protection

Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov has met with a delegation led by Georgian Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture David Songulashvili, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The meeting discussed existing cooperation between the two countries in environmental protection and future prospects.

The Georgian delegation was also briefed on preparations for the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) and World Environment Day (WED), which will be held in Azerbaijan.