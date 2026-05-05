Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from visit to exhibitions in Baku
Domestic policy
- 05 May, 2026
- 22:28
Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a video on her official Instagram page from her visit to the 19th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition and Forum - Caspian Agro Week - and the 31st Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition - InterFood Azerbaijan - held at Baku Expo Center.
Report presents the post:
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