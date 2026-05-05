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    Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from visit to exhibitions in Baku

    Domestic policy
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 22:28
    Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from visit to exhibitions in Baku

    Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a video on her official Instagram page from her visit to the 19th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition and Forum - Caspian Agro Week - and the 31st Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition - InterFood Azerbaijan - held at Baku Expo Center.

    Report presents the post:

    Mehriban Aliyeva Caspian Agro Week InterFood Azerbaijan
    Video
    Mehriban Əliyeva Bakıda keçirilən sərgilərlə tanışlıqdan videogörüntü paylaşıb
    Video
    Мехрибан Алиева поделилась видеокадрами с выставок Caspian Agro Week и InterFood Azerbaijan

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