Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is reliable partner for EU in terms of energy security

    Domestic policy
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 22:58
    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is reliable partner for EU in terms of energy security

    Azerbaijan is a reliable partner for the EU in terms of energy security, President Ilham Aliyev said on May 5 as he received a delegation led by Kaja Kallas, the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy and vice-president of the European Commission, Report informs.

    President Ilham Aliyev discussed the future of EU-Azerbaijan cooperation across several key sectors, including energy, connectivity, security, and trade. The head of state highlighted that the European Union is Azerbaijan's primary trading partner and underscored Azerbaijan's role as a reliable partner for the EU in terms of energy security. In this regard, he noted that Azerbaijani natural gas has recently begun reaching two additional EU member states: Germany and Austria.

    Ilham Aliyev Kaja Kallas Energy security
    İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycan enerji təhlükəsizliyinin təmin olunması baxımından həmişə Aİ-nin etibarlı tərəfdaşıdır
    Ильхам Алиев: Азербайджан всегда был надежным партнером ЕС с точки зрения обеспечения энергобезопасности

    Latest News

    23:54

    Iran launches new system to regulate shipping through Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    23:46

    Turkish, Dutch foreign ministers discuss ties in phone call

    Region
    23:38

    Algerian president due in Türkiye on May 6

    Region
    23:31

    Farhad Mammadov: Baku-Yerevan peace process opens new opportunities

    Foreign policy
    23:14

    Lavrov, Rubio discuss international issues in phone call

    Region
    23:03
    Photo

    Death toll from Russian strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to 12

    Other countries
    22:58

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is reliable partner for EU in terms of energy security

    Domestic policy
    22:39

    Zelenskyy says Russian strike on Kramatorsk killed 5 people

    Other countries
    22:28
    Video

    Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from visit to exhibitions in Baku

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed