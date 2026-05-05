Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is reliable partner for EU in terms of energy security

Azerbaijan is a reliable partner for the EU in terms of energy security, President Ilham Aliyev said on May 5 as he received a delegation led by Kaja Kallas, the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy and vice-president of the European Commission, Report informs.

President Ilham Aliyev discussed the future of EU-Azerbaijan cooperation across several key sectors, including energy, connectivity, security, and trade. The head of state highlighted that the European Union is Azerbaijan's primary trading partner and underscored Azerbaijan's role as a reliable partner for the EU in terms of energy security. In this regard, he noted that Azerbaijani natural gas has recently begun reaching two additional EU member states: Germany and Austria.