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    24 injured as bus crashes into pedestrian overpass in Ankara

    Region
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 23:47
    24 injured as bus crashes into pedestrian overpass in Ankara

    A passenger bus has crashed into a pedestrian overpass in the Etimesgut district of Ankara, Türkiye, leaving 24 people injured.

    According to Report, citing local media, the accident occurred after the passenger bus went out of control.

    Emergency medical teams and police officers were dispatched to the scene.

    The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

    An investigation into the accident is underway.

    Road accident Türkiye
    Türkiyədə avtobus qəzasında 24 nəfər xəsarət alıb
    В ДТП с автобусом в Турции пострадали более 20 человек
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