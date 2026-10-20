Canada, Türkiye set to expand cooperation in four areas

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Canada and Türkiye plan to sign a joint declaration aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in four areas, including defense and energy, Reuters wrote, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The document is expected to be signed this week during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to Türkiye.

The declaration is also expected to cover economic cooperation, including efforts to advance free trade talks, as well as the strengthening of social and diplomatic ties.

According to the source, the two countries plan to establish committees in each of the four areas to prepare action plans.

Carney will become the first Canadian prime minister to make a dedicated bilateral visit to Türkiye.

He is scheduled to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Thursday.