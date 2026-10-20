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    Iran will not give up enriched uranium — Mohsen Rezaei

    Region
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 23:38
    Iran will not give up enriched uranium — Mohsen Rezaei

    Iran will not give up its enriched uranium, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei said in a post on X.

    According to Report, Rezaei said that "not a single gram of enriched uranium will leave Iran."

    He added that no negotiations would take place until the United States takes steps to build trust.

    "This process must begin with the full fulfillment of all of Iran's conditions," Rezaei said.

    He made the remarks following a meeting with Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir.

    Mohsen Rezaei Uranium enrichment Islamic Republic of Iran
    İran zənginləşdirilmiş urandan imtina etmək niyyətində deyil
    В Иране заявили, что не откажутся от обогащенного урана
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