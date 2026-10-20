Farida Jabbarova: Truth about fate of over 4,000 Azerbaijanis must reach world

The Garabagh Missing Families Public Union is holding a peaceful rally in Brussels to raise awareness about the fate of more than 4,000 Azerbaijanis who went missing during the First Garabagh War.

According to Report's European bureau, Farida Jabbarova, whose husband is also on the list of missing persons, said the participants want to learn the fate of their compatriots and bring an end to the suffering of their families.

"We want to learn the fate of our compatriots in order to put an end to the suffering of their families. It is difficult to put into words how painful it is for them to live without any information about their loved ones. We demand that the rights of all missing persons around the world be protected," she said.

Jabbarova said she still has no information about the fate of her husband, Azad Jabbarov, who went missing during the defense of Khojaly while serving in a volunteer unit defending the city.

She said the participants in the rally, who are members of the union, must make the voices of the relatives and loved ones of more than 4,000 missing Azerbaijanis heard.

"Imagine the level of despair families experience when they pray to find at least the remains of their loved ones," she said.

Jabbarova added that Azerbaijanis know what war and suffering mean and therefore wish peace for everyone and oppose war.

She also said she had not lost hope that the fate of both her husband and other missing persons would eventually be clarified.