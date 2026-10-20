Sahiba Gafarova: TURKPA has become key platform for parliamentary diplomacy

Stay up to date with the top news!

Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the importance of identifying new areas of interparliamentary cooperation amid the rapid development of artificial intelligence and technological progress.

According to Report, citing the Milli Majlis Department of Press and Public Relations, she made the remarks on October 20 at a joint press conference of the speakers of the parliaments of TURKPA member states following the organization's 15th plenary session in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Gafarova expressed gratitude to the Kyrgyz side for the high level of attention and hospitality.

She noted that during her official visit, a meeting was held with Speaker of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic Marlen Mamataliyev, with the participation of the two delegations.

The meeting focused on further developing and strengthening interparliamentary ties in line with the spirit of allied relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

Gafarova said TURKPA had undergone significant development over the years and had become an important platform promoting mutually beneficial cooperation and playing an active role in international parliamentary diplomacy.

She noted that the meetings of the Assembly's Council and its 15th plenary session had been successful, with participants reviewing the results of TURKPA's activities over the previous period and discussing priorities and prospects for cooperation for the period ahead.

The speaker emphasized that the theme of the plenary session was particularly relevant in light of the challenges of the modern era.

She added that the results of TURKPA's 15th plenary session would contribute to further strengthening and expanding the organization's activities.