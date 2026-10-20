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    Nargiz Gurbanova highlights key areas of Azerbaijan-Hungary ties

    Foreign policy
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 20:56
    Nargiz Gurbanova highlights key areas of Azerbaijan-Hungary ties

    Expanding economic cooperation, promoting mutual investment and joint activity in the energy sector are among the key areas of relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary, Azerbaijani diplomat Nargiz Gurbanova said.

    According to Report, she made the remarks at a reception marking Hungary's National Day and the 70th anniversary of the 1956 Revolution.

    Gurbanova said bilateral relations are based on mutual respect, trust and strategic partnership.

    She noted that the first meeting of political consultations between the two countries' foreign ministries and the third meeting of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Strategic Dialogue demonstrated the sustained nature of political interaction.

    Gurbanova also highlighted the importance of the meeting between the two countries' foreign ministers on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly for discussing prospects for bilateral relations.

    "In the economic sphere, expanding cooperation, promoting mutual investment and joint activity in the energy sector are among the key areas of bilateral relations," she said.

    Speaking about cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the diplomat highlighted the opportunities it offers European countries.

    "Cooperation within the OTS opens up significant prospects for Europe in terms of diversifying energy resources, integrating into Eurasia's transport and logistics chain, and gaining access to rapidly developing and affluent markets," Gurbanova said.

    She also noted the role of educational ties in bringing the peoples of the two countries closer together.

    According to Gurbanova, the Hungarian government's Stipendium Hungaricum scholarship program provides broad opportunities for developing cooperation in education and promoting student exchanges.

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