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    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League

    Football
    • 20 October, 2026
    • 22:50
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League

    Azerbaijani champions Sabah lost 2-1 to Germany's Borussia Dortmund in the third round of the UEFA Champions League league phase.

    According to Report, the match was played at Baku Olympic Stadium.

    Serhou Guirassy scored twice for the Bundesliga side, finding the net in the 10th and 53rd minutes.

    Sabah's only goal came from Aden McCarthy, who equalized in the 39th minute to send the teams into halftime level at 1-1.

    Guirassy restored Dortmund's lead eight minutes after the break, completing his brace and securing a 2-1 victory for the visitors.

    The match was officiated by Spanish FIFA referee Javier Alberola Rojas.

    Sabah, coached by Valdas Dambrauskas, will play their next match in Europe's premier club competition away against Norway's Viking on November 4.

    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League
    Sabah lose 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in Champions League

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