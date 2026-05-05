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    Zelenskyy says Russian strike on Kramatorsk killed 5 people

    Other countries
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 22:39
    Zelenskyy says Russian strike on Kramatorsk killed 5 people

    Five people were killed today as Russian troops bombed the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, Report's Eastern Europe bureau informs.

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on X, that a rescue operation was continuing at the site in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, where Russia had struck with aerial bombs.

    Zelenskyy said the strike hit the city center directly and targeted people.

    According to him, at least five people were known to have been injured and five others killed. He expressed condolences to their families and relatives, adding that the number of victims could unfortunately rise.

    Zelenskyy noted that rescuers and medical workers were working at the scene.

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine war Russian strikes Donetsk Oblast
    Zelenski: Kramatorska endirilən zərbə nəticəsində 5 nəfər ölüb
    Зеленский: Пять человек погибли в результате удара по Краматорску

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