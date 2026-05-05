Turkish, Dutch foreign ministers discuss ties in phone call
Region
- 05 May, 2026
- 23:46
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has spoken by phone with his Dutch counterpart, Tom Berendsen, Report informs via Haber Global.
The sides discussed bilateral relations.
Preparations for the NATO Summit to be held in Türkiye were also in focus during the phone call.
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