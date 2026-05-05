Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Turkish, Dutch foreign ministers discuss ties in phone call

    Region
    • 05 May, 2026
    • 23:46
    Turkish, Dutch foreign ministers discuss ties in phone call

    Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has spoken by phone with his Dutch counterpart, Tom Berendsen, Report informs via Haber Global.

    The sides discussed bilateral relations.

    Preparations for the NATO Summit to be held in Türkiye were also in focus during the phone call.

    Hakan Fidan
    Hakan Fidan niderlandlı həmkarı ilə telefonda danışıb
    Главы МИД Турции и Нидерландов обсудили двусторонние отношения и подготовку к саммиту НАТО

    Latest News

    23:54

    Iran launches new system to regulate shipping through Strait of Hormuz

    Region
    23:46

    Turkish, Dutch foreign ministers discuss ties in phone call

    Region
    23:38

    Algerian president due in Türkiye on May 6

    Region
    23:31

    Farhad Mammadov: Baku-Yerevan peace process opens new opportunities

    Foreign policy
    23:14

    Lavrov, Rubio discuss international issues in phone call

    Region
    23:03
    Photo

    Death toll from Russian strikes on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia rises to 12

    Other countries
    22:58

    Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is reliable partner for EU in terms of energy security

    Domestic policy
    22:39

    Zelenskyy says Russian strike on Kramatorsk killed 5 people

    Other countries
    22:28
    Video

    Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from visit to exhibitions in Baku

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed