Algerian president due in Türkiye on May 6

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will pay an official visit to Türkiye tomorrow, Report informs.

Burhanettin Duran, head of communications at the Turkish Presidency, said this on X.

Duran said Tebboune would be on an official visit to Türkiye on May 6-8 at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

As part of the visit, the first meeting of the Türkiye-Algeria High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council will be held in Ankara on May 7.

According to the statement, the council meeting, to be attended by the relevant ministers of both countries, will review relations with "friendly and brotherly" Algeria in all aspects and discuss steps that can be taken to further develop bilateral cooperation.

The talks will also review current regional and international developments.

In addition, various agreements are expected to be signed during the visit to strengthen the contractual basis of bilateral relations.