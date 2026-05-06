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    Valeh Alasgarov calls for investment in food processing at Alat Free Economic Zone

    AIC
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 15:05
    Valeh Alasgarov calls for investment in food processing at Alat Free Economic Zone

    Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFAZ), has called the interested parties to invest in food processing projects in the AFAZ, Report informs.

    Speaking at panel discussions held today at the Baku Expo Center, he said the economic zone offers investors extensive logistics opportunities, ready-made infrastructure, and special incentives: "We invite the participants of this prestigious event to invest in the Alat Free Economic Zone, particularly in the food processing sector, and to establish new businesses. Investors operating in the zone gain easy access to transportation and logistics services, and can also benefit from tax and customs incentives."

    He noted that in the AFAZ, investors' company registration, land lease, and construction matters are regulated based on internal rules, eliminating the need for additional applications to government agencies.

    Valeh Alasgarov Alat Free Economic Zone
    Ələt Azad İqtisadi Zonasında qida emalı layihələrinə investisiya yatırılması ilə bağlı çağırış edilib
    Валех Алескеров призвал инвесторов вложиться в проекты в СЭЗ Алят

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