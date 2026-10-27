Report News Agency marks 12th anniversary

The Report News Agency, part of Global Media Group, is marking the 12th anniversary of its launch.

Report entered Azerbaijan's online media landscape in 2014, amid favourable conditions for the development of a free press and growing public access to digital news. The agency was established to keep audiences better informed about major developments in Azerbaijan, including the country's involvement in large-scale projects and its growing role as a host of high-profile international events.

Publishing in Azerbaijani, Russian and English, Report has built a broad readership over the past 12 years, providing timely coverage of major developments in Azerbaijan and around the world across politics, business, society, sports, culture and other fields.

Since its launch, the agency has focused on delivering breaking news, providing analysis of political, economic and social developments, publishing exclusive interviews and expert commentary, and covering major events at home and abroad through news reports, photography and video.

From the outset, Report has prioritised exclusive reporting, establishing itself as a trusted source for other Azerbaijani news outlets. Its exclusive stories are now regularly cited by numerous leading media organisations in Azerbaijan and abroad.

Coverage of Azerbaijan's Victory in the Patriotic War and developments in the post-war period has been a major part of the agency's work. Report has paid particular attention to documenting reconstruction and redevelopment in the liberated territories and informing audiences at home and abroad about projects underway there. News and analysis published on Report.az are translated promptly into Russian and English, with the website operating around the clock, seven days a week.

Report has correspondents across Azerbaijan and places particular emphasis on covering the social and economic development of the country's regions. Its international network includes dedicated bureaus in Türkiye, the United States, France, Georgia, Ukraine, Russia and Kazakhstan, as well as coverage of European Union member states and the Balkans. These teams follow major developments in their respective countries, the evolution of their relations with Azerbaijan, and the activities of Azerbaijani communities abroad.

The agency is also continuing to expand its international partnerships. It has signed cooperation memorandums with Kazakhstan's Khabar Agency, one of the country's leading news organisations, and China's CCTV+, a prominent video news agency.

Training the next generation of journalists is another important part of Report's work. Established in 2018, Report Media School aims to prepare young professionals for careers in journalism and familiarise them with the latest practices and trends in international media. The school initially offered courses only in Azerbaijani but has since expanded its programme to include Russian-language instruction. To date, 21 cohorts have graduated. Through modern teaching methods and a strong emphasis on practical skills, the school has helped dozens of young journalists begin their careers at Report and other media outlets.

Report also regularly serves as a media partner for major international and domestic events.

The agency has developed a substantial presence on social media, with official accounts on all major platforms.

In recent years, Report has also expanded into documentary filmmaking. Its productions, including Parabüzən, Khojaly: The Last Wedding... and The Stone of the Homeland, have been particularly well received by audiences.

Maintaining internationally recognised management standards remains a priority for the agency. Its commitment in this area is reflected in its ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications.