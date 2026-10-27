Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.10.2026)

    Finance
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 09:23
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.10.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    114.65

    - 1.16

    53.80

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    100.74

    - 1.02

    43.32

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,024.90

    - 13.50

    - 316.20

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    52,361.58

    146.42

    4,298.29

    S&P 500

    7,676.77

    53.09

    831.27

    Nasdaq

    26,169.38

    214.04

    2,927.39

    Nikkei

    62,189.65

    - 503.51

    11,850.17

    Dax

    25,410.84

    229.19

    920.43

    FTSE 100

    10,767.33

    76.97

    835.95

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,847.32

    64.50

    - 302.18

    Shanghai Composite

    3,697.52

    7.04

    - 271.32

    Bist 100

    11,151.96

    34.97

    - 109.56

    RTS

    975.24

    30.99

    - 138.89

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1169

    0.0000

    - 0.0576

    USD/GBP

    1.3337

    0.0000

    - 0.0136

    JPY/USD

    157.5600

    0.0600

    1.1100

    RUB/USD

    90.2461

    0.1300

    11.4961

    TRY/USD

    55.6872

    0.0600

    12.7310

    CNY/USD

    7.4476

    - 0.0100

    0.4586
    Key indicators World commodity, stock, and currency markets
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