Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.10.2026)
Finance
- 27 October, 2026
- 09:23
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|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
114.65
|
- 1.16
|
53.80
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
100.74
|
- 1.02
|
43.32
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,024.90
|
- 13.50
|
- 316.20
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
52,361.58
|
146.42
|
4,298.29
|
S&P 500
|
7,676.77
|
53.09
|
831.27
|
Nasdaq
|
26,169.38
|
214.04
|
2,927.39
|
Nikkei
|
62,189.65
|
- 503.51
|
11,850.17
|
Dax
|
25,410.84
|
229.19
|
920.43
|
FTSE 100
|
10,767.33
|
76.97
|
835.95
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,847.32
|
64.50
|
- 302.18
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,697.52
|
7.04
|
- 271.32
|
Bist 100
|
11,151.96
|
34.97
|
- 109.56
|
RTS
|
975.24
|
30.99
|
- 138.89
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1169
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0576
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3337
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0136
|
JPY/USD
|
157.5600
|
0.0600
|
1.1100
|
RUB/USD
|
90.2461
|
0.1300
|
11.4961
|
TRY/USD
|
55.6872
|
0.0600
|
12.7310
|
CNY/USD
|
7.4476
|
- 0.0100
|
0.4586
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (27.10.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (27.10.2026)
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