E5 ministers vow more pressure on Russia, support for Ukraine

Europe will continue to increase pressure on Russia and expand military support for Ukraine amid renewed Russian attacks and the approach of winter.

According to Report's European bureau, participants in a meeting of the defense ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland and the United Kingdom (E5 countries) in Paris, attended by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius and NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska, made the remarks.

"There is little hope for peace to be achieved in Ukraine soon," Kallas stated at a press conference, highlighting Russia's recent large-scale strikes against Kyiv and attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea.

According to Kallas, the EU adopted its largest sanctions package against individuals and entities since the start of the war in October and continues to work on new restrictions. She said pressure on Russia's shadow fleet had already forced hundreds of oil tankers circumventing sanctions to change routes and incur additional costs.

The EU representative also stressed the importance of strengthening Europe's defense capabilities and ensuring their practical application so that rising EU military spending results in a real increase in the capabilities of European armed forces.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said he saw no indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin was ready to accept a ceasefire or a peaceful settlement.

"Nothing, absolutely nothing, indicates that Vladimir Putin is interested in a ceasefire or even peace," he said.

Pistorius added that Moscow was seeking to buy time and increase pressure on Ukraine's population through systematic attacks on energy and water infrastructure.

According to him, European countries intend to coordinate their defense policies more closely within the E5 framework. He added that the ministers also agreed to supplement their meetings with policy and planning consultations involving deputy chiefs of staff and political directors. The first such talks are scheduled to be held in Berlin before the end of the year.

UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting described Russia as the most serious threat to the United Kingdom and NATO since the end of the Cold War.

According to him, the threat extends beyond the war against Ukraine and includes hybrid activities aimed at destabilizing European countries and undermining NATO unity. Streeting described such actions as state-sponsored terrorism.

He also said the UK government would continue increasing defense spending. The minister stated that the country's defense budget should rise from the current 2.3% of GDP to 2.7%, with the United Kingdom aiming to move toward NATO's 3.5% of GDP target by 2035.

Participants in the meeting reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening European defense within the framework of a "stronger NATO" and maintaining long-term support for Ukraine.

The next meeting of E5 defense ministers will be held in Rome in March 2027.