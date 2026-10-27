Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival

    World Championships: Two Azerbaijani women wrestlers to begin competition

    Individual sports
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 09:16
    World Championships: Two Azerbaijani women wrestlers to begin competition

    Two Azerbaijani women wrestlers will begin their campaigns today at the World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana.

    According to Report, Jala Aliyeva (57 kg) and Birgul Soltanova (65 kg) will take to the mat on the next day of competition.

    In addition, three Greco-Roman wrestlers will compete for medals.

    Nihat Mammadli (63 kg) will face Armenia's Karen Aslanyan in the final. Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) will compete for a bronze medal, although his opponent has yet to be determined. Islam Abbasov (87 kg) will face Latana Sopa of American Samoa in a repechage bout.

    The World Championships will conclude on November 1.

    Earlier, Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg) and Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) won gold medals.

    World Wrestling Championships Azerbaijan
    Dünya çempionatı: Azərbaycanın iki qadın güləşçisi mübarizəyə başlayır
    Две азербайджанские борчихи выступят на ЧМ в Астане
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    10:28
    German companies offer Azerbaijan innovative solutions for food sector
    Business
    10:16
    Theresa Lünnemann: Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council preparing for inaugural meeting
    Business
    10:08
    Algeria invites Azerbaijani energy companies to bid in 2026 hydrocarbon tender
    Energy
    10:05
    Photo
    Video
    Ilham Aliyev addressing opening of 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku
    Other
    10:02
    Nargis Wieck: Demand for food processing equipment growing in Azerbaijan
    Business
    09:58
    Azeri Light crude sells for $127.6 per barrel
    Energy
    09:41
    Japan mulls registration of foreign agents under new anti-espionage law
    Other countries
    09:32
    CBA currency exchange rates (27.10.2026)
    Finance
    09:23
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (27.10.2026)
    Finance
    All News Feed