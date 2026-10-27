World Championships: Two Azerbaijani women wrestlers to begin competition

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Two Azerbaijani women wrestlers will begin their campaigns today at the World Wrestling Championships in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana.

According to Report, Jala Aliyeva (57 kg) and Birgul Soltanova (65 kg) will take to the mat on the next day of competition.

In addition, three Greco-Roman wrestlers will compete for medals.

Nihat Mammadli (63 kg) will face Armenia's Karen Aslanyan in the final. Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) will compete for a bronze medal, although his opponent has yet to be determined. Islam Abbasov (87 kg) will face Latana Sopa of American Samoa in a repechage bout.

The World Championships will conclude on November 1.

Earlier, Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg) and Sanan Suleymanov (77 kg) won gold medals.