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    Syria closes border crossing with Jordan

    Other countries
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 08:33
    Syria closes border crossing with Jordan

    Syria's General Authority for Borders and Customs suspended passenger and cargo traffic through the Nasib border crossing with Jordan.

    According to Report, the authority announced the decision in a statement posted on X.

    "We announce the temporary closure of the border crossing due to the situation in Daraa province. Passenger and commercial traffic has been suspended in both directions to ensure the safety of travelers and border personnel," the statement said.

    Earlier, the Jordanian Army said that aircraft of the Royal Jordanian Air Force had carried out strikes on facilities belonging to groups in southern Syria after it was established that they were linked to the terrorists who attacked the Saint George Church in Jordan's Al Karak Governorate on October 26.

    According to the statement, the operation was conducted in coordination with the Syrian government. However, Damascus said the strikes had not been coordinated with the Syrian authorities.

    Border crossing point Syria Jordan
    Suriya İordaniya ilə sərhəddə keçid məntəqəsini bağlayıb
    Сирия объявила о закрытии КПП на границе с Иорданией
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