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    Baku Metro resumes direct service on Hazi Aslanov-Icherisheher line

    Infrastructure
    • 27 October, 2026
    • 09:06
    Baku Metro resumes direct service on Hazi Aslanov-Icherisheher line

    Direct train traffic has resumed on the Hazi Aslanov-Icherisheher line of the Baku Metro, Report informs.

    The previously introduced shuttle service on the Hazi Aslanov-Ahmadli section has been canceled.

    It was implemented in connection with major repair and reconstruction work at the turnaround siding of the Hazi Aslanov metro station since November 30, 2024.

    During the repairs, the train movement scheme on the Red and Green lines of the Baku Metro was altered. Trains ran from the Icherisheher and Darnagul stations to the Ahmadli station, while a separate shuttle service was organized on the Hazi Aslanov-Ahmadli section.

    Baku Metro
    "Həzi Aslanov"-"İçərişəhər" metro xəttində birbaşa hərəkət bərpa olunub
    В бакинском метро возобновлено прямое движение по линии "Ази Асланов" — "Ичеришехер"
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