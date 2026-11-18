The European Union will allocate €14.4 billion to Ukraine next year for drones and ammunition, European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius said, Report informs referring to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the EU Commissioner, work has already begun on the first procurement plans under the 2027 loan. Of this amount, €14.4 billion will be allocated for drones and ammunition.

"To begin financing as early as January 2027 and avoid any delays, it should be taken into account that the share of drones in Ukraine's weaponry needs is constantly growing. While at the beginning of 2026 it stood at 31%, according to forecasts, it will reach 62% in 2027. According to Ukrainian estimates, the Russian side is deploying around 10 million drones this year, and next year their number could rise to 20 million," he specified.

Kubilius also noted the need to ramp up production of weaponry needed by Ukraine, including within the territory of the EU, so that "deliveries take place specifically in 2027, rather than in 2028 or 2029."

"Today, the European Commission presented proposals to strengthen the support package for Ukraine through an additional instrument worth €45 billion. Of this amount, €25 billion will be directed toward defense in 2027. This is an extremely important decision from both a material and a political standpoint. It sends a strong signal, including to Putin, that the EU continues to support Ukraine," the EU Commissioner emphasized.