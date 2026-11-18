Stay up to date with the top news!

US President Donald Trump has arrived in China on an official visit, according to CCTV+, cited by Report.

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Trump at Bao'an International Airport in Shenzhen.

"I welcome your return visit to China and look forward to an in-depth exchange of views on key issues concerning China-US relations, cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region and the global order, with a view to promoting constructive, strategic and stable China-US relations based on mutual respect, fairness and equality," Xi said.

Trump, in turn, expressed confidence that the visit would contribute to the further development of bilateral relations and achieve complete success.

The US president arrived in China to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

A trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, China and Russia – Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin – is also expected to take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit.