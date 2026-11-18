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A facility for recycling cardboard and paper waste is planned to be built in Sumgayit Industrial Park.

According to Report, the Economic Zones Development Agency said that Sumgayit Paper Recycling Plant LLC has been granted resident status in the park.

The project's investment volume will exceed AZN 60 million ($35.3 million). The facility will have an annual production capacity of 90,000 tonnes.

Currently, 46 residents are registered in the park. They have invested more than AZN 5.6 billion ($3.3 billion) and created over 6,400 jobs.