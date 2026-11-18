Trump, Putin, Xi Jinping had brief conversation on sidelines of APEC summit
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- 18 November, 2026
- 16:03
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The leaders of Russia, the US, and China - Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping - briefly spoke on the sidelines at a gala reception for guests of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, Report informs via RIA Novosti.
The leaders shook hands and held a brief standing conversation.
Earlier today, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov stated that the agenda for the meeting of the three countries' leaders had not yet been fully agreed upon.
"The agenda has not yet been fully agreed upon. The leaders may raise any issues," he noted.
Tramp, Putin və Si Cinpin APEC sammiti çərçivəsində qısa söhbət ediblər
Трамп, Путин и Си Цзиньпин кратко пообщались в рамках саммита АТЭС
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