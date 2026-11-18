Ilham Aliyev congratulates Sultan of Oman on National Day
Foreign policy
- 18 November, 2026
- 15:50
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President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, Sultan of Oman.
According to Report, the letter reads:
"Your Majesty,
On the occasion of the National Day of the Sultanate of Oman, I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to the people of Oman, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.
On this auspicious day, I wish You good health, happiness, and success in your important state duties, and the friendly people of Oman lasting peace and prosperity."
Azərbaycan Prezidenti Oman sultanını milli bayram münasibətilə təbrik edib
Ильхам Алиев поздравил Султана Омана по случаю национального праздника
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