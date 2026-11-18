Economy, trade ministers from OTS member states to meet in Baku on December 7
Foreign policy
- 18 November, 2026
- 16:04
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The 15th meeting of the ministers in charge of economy and trade of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries will be held in Baku on December 7, Report informs.
A joint communiqué is expected to be adopted following the meeting.
The 14th meeting of the OTS ministers of economy and trade took place in the city of Turkistan, Kazakhstan.
TDT-nin iqtisadiyyat və ticarət nazirlərinin Bakıda keçiriləcək iclasının tarixi məlum olub
Министры экономики и торговли стран ОТГ соберутся в Баку 7 декабря
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