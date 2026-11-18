The Declaration adopted at the Fourth International Conference on "Strengthening Trust and Developing Effective Mechanisms and Solutions in Addressing the Issue of Missing Persons," held in Baku on October 7-10, 2026, has been circulated as an official document of the United Nations General Assembly and Security Council, Report informs.

The Declaration was prepared within the framework of the Baku Dialogue and the conference was organized by the State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

The Declaration was annexed to a letter dated October 27, 2026, from the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, addressed to the UN Secretary-General. It was circulated under the symbol A/81/462–S/2026/849, under the relevant agenda items of the eighty-first session of the General Assembly and as a document of the Security Council.

The Declaration sets out important commitments and calls for action concerning the clarification of the fate of persons missing as a result of armed conflict, the right of families to know the fate of their missing relatives, the sharing of information on individual and mass burial sites, and the safe, dignified and scientifically sound recovery, identification and return of human remains.

The document encourages stronger cooperation among States, international organizations and non-governmental organizations, including through the exchange of best practices, the application of forensic sciences and the use of emerging technologies. In particular, it calls upon the United Nations and other international organizations to facilitate the establishment of a dedicated international mechanism to address the issue of persons missing as a result of armed conflict.

The Declaration also recognizes the growing importance of the Baku Dialogue as a platform for exchanging experience, building trust and advancing practical cooperation aimed at providing answers to the families of missing persons.

It expresses appreciation to the State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for organizing the Conference and providing a forum for constructive discussions on national and international efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons.

The circulation of the Declaration as an official document of the UN General Assembly and Security Council represents an important development in Azerbaijan's continued efforts to keep the issue of missing persons on the international agenda and promote effective international cooperation in addressing this humanitarian challenge.