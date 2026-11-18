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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has received a delegation led by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

The Armenian prime minister emphasized the high level of bilateral relations with Germany.

He highlighted Germany's support for the Armenian government in advancing its democratic reform agenda, as well as in facilitating the development of Armenia-EU relations.

According to Pashinyan, Germany, as an EU member state, is one of Armenia's key partners, and high-level political dialogue is dynamic and regular.

In turn, Wadephul stressed the importance of establishing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, expressing confidence that the emerging constructive atmosphere will contribute to strengthening regional ties and developing cooperation.

They discussed issues related to expanding ties between Armenia and Germany in various fields. In particular, the importance of developing cooperation in the green energy sector was emphasized.

The development of trade and economic ties between Armenia and the EU was noted, as well as steps being taken toward diversifying Armenia's economy.

An exchange of views also took place on regional developments and ongoing processes.