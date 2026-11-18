Stay up to date with the top news!

Global CEOs are strengthening organizational resilience as cyber risks, economic uncertainty, geopolitical instability and regulatory pressures converge as the leading risks to growth, according to the KPMG 2026 Global CEO Outlook, Report informs.

The survey of 1,400 CEOs finds that 31 percent identify cyber and data security as the greatest risk to growth over the next three years, closely followed by global economic uncertainty (28 percent), geopolitical instability and regulatory pressures (26 percent).

Almost half of CEOs (45 percent) say they have increased investment in cybersecurity and digital risk resilience.

AI investment continues to grow, but ethical challenges remain the main barrier to implementation

The vast majority of CEOs (79 percent) agree that, despite ongoing economic uncertainty, AI remains a top investment priority over the next three years, compared with 71 percent in 2025.

Yet CEOs are also clear that implementing AI is not without its challenges. More than half (57 percent) identify ethical issues as the leading challenge to AI implementation, followed by cybersecurity (52 percent) and cost (51 percent).

Expectations for returns have shifted slightly from last year, suggesting CEOs are taking a longer-term view of AI investment. Only 14 percent expect returns within six to 12 months, down from 19 percent last year, while 71 percent expect returns within one to three years, up from 67 percent.

Vitaliy Yakovlev, Managing Partner of KPMG in Azerbaijan, noted that the country's evolving economy presents businesses with new opportunities to contribute to its next stage of development. Investment in infrastructure, the energy transition and emerging areas of economic activity can support economic diversification and create additional opportunities for growth.

Realising this potential will require businesses to take a long-term view, manage risks effectively and combine innovation with well-considered investment decisions aimed at delivering sustainable results.

"Technological developments are creating opportunities for Azerbaijani businesses not only to optimise their existing operations but also to rethink how they develop and deliver products and services. Artificial intelligence, in particular, is gradually becoming a tool that can transform business models, improve operational efficiency and create new competitive advantages.

However, the successful adoption of such solutions depends on organisations' readiness to embrace change. This involves developing employees' professional capabilities, improving internal processes and fostering a culture in which innovation becomes part of everyday business.

For companies in Azerbaijan, it is important to view digitalisation not as a standalone technological initiative, but as an integral part of their overall business strategy. This approach will enable businesses to respond more quickly to market changes, explore new areas of activity and strengthen their competitive positions over the long term," said Vitaliy Yakovlev, Managing Partner of KPMG Azerbaijan.

Skills gaps present the greatest workforce challenge

CEOs identify skills gaps, not exclusively AI-related, as the greatest workforce challenge facing their organizations (56 percent), ahead of upskilling and training employees in AI systems (52 percent) and attracting and retaining talent (47 percent).

In response, 46 percent of CEOs are investing in reskilling and upskilling programs, while the same proportion are providing tailored, role-specific training on how AI can support employees in their roles.

Workforce resistance to AI is becoming less of a concern: 26 percent of CEOs identify it as a challenge, compared with 33 percent in last year's Global CEO Outlook.

The CEO skill set is also evolving. For the second year in succession, greater agility and faster decision-making under pressure is the number one leadership capability CEOs believe they need (47 percent).

Strategic foresight and scenario planning have also grown significantly in importance, cited by 44 percent of CEOs compared with 22 percent last year.

The annual KPMG Global CEO Outlook surveyed 1,400 CEOs overseeing companies with annual revenues of more than $500 million, across 12 key markets and 13 industry sectors.

The survey included CEOs from Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Spain, the UK and the US, and covered asset management, automotive, banking, consumer and retail, energy, healthcare, infrastructure, insurance, life sciences, manufacturing, technology, media and telecommunications.