Stay up to date with the top news!

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has agreed with a statement made by Baku earlier today, asserting that the technical parameters of the TRIPP project should be coordinated with Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to Armenian media.

Prime Minister Pashinyan was speaking today in the National Assembly.

He stated that the railway being constructed within Armenian territory must connect to the Azerbaijani railway network; therefore, the technical specifications must also be agreed upon.

Pashinyan stated that the trilateral working format was established specifically to discuss technical issues.

"We believe that our railway should be connected to the Azerbaijani railway, and these matters - the technical parameters - need to be actively coordinated. That is precisely why the trilateral working group was created," the prime minister noted.

Furthermore, he emphasized that one of the key stages in the practical phase of the TRIPP project will be the demarcation of border sections required for the construction of infrastructure along the southern border.

Today, at a joint briefing in Baku with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stated that the technical parameters of the Trump Route (TRIPP) project - which envisions the creation of a 42-kilometer transport corridor across Armenian territory - must be agreed upon with Azerbaijan.