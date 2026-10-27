US Navy increases number of combat groups near Iran

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The number of US Navy combat groups deployed near Iran has increased from 17 to 21 over the past week, according to the USNI News, Report informs via Interfax.

At present, two US carrier strike groups led by the aircraft carriers USS George Washington and USS George H.W. Bush are on combat duty in the Arabian Sea southeast of Iran.

Each carrier is equipped with 48 fighter aircraft. In addition to the carriers, one cruiser, 11 guided-missile destroyers, and three large amphibious ships carrying a Marine expeditionary battalion are deployed near Iran.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of the conflict in Yemen, two US guided-missile destroyers are operating in the Red Sea. Two more US Navy destroyers are deployed in the northwestern Indian Ocean.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that the United States was preparing to resume strikes against Iran.