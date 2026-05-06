Kazakhstan extends ban on fuel exports until November 21

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Energy has extended the ban on the export of gasoline, diesel fuel, and certain types of petroleum products until November 21, 2026, Report informs referring to the ministry's order.

According to the document, the ban on the export of petroleum products by road is extended from May 21 to November 21, 2026, including to member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Exceptions include lubricating oils.

Restrictions are also imposed on the export of petroleum products by rail. However, gasoline exports remain permitted under approved delivery plans as part of state regulation of the production and circulation of certain petroleum products, as well as for humanitarian purposes, as decided by the government.

The current ban on the export of gasoline, diesel fuel, and certain types of petroleum products by road and rail was introduced in Kazakhstan on November 20, 2025, for a period of six months – until May 20 of this year.