Türkiye's Supreme Election Council elects new chairman
Region
- 06 May, 2026
- 18:05
A new chairman has been elected to Türkiye's Supreme Election Council (YSK), Report informs via TRT Haber.
Serdar Mutta has been appointed to the post.
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