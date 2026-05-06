Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Türkiye's Supreme Election Council elects new chairman

    Region
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 18:05
    Türkiye's Supreme Election Council elects new chairman

    A new chairman has been elected to Türkiye's Supreme Election Council (YSK), Report informs via TRT Haber.

    Serdar Mutta has been appointed to the post.

    Supreme Election Council (YSK) Türkiye
    Türkiyənin Ali Seçki Komissiyasına yeni sədr seçilib
    В Турции избран новый председатель Высшей избирательной комиссии

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