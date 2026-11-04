Estonian foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan in late November
Foreign policy
- 04 November, 2026
- 18:14
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Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna will visit Azerbaijan in late November to attend the official opening ceremony of the country's new embassy in Baku, according to Report.
"The strengthening of our partnership is also reflected in Estonia's new embassy in Baku, which I have the honor of officially opening at the end of this month," Tsahkna said.
He also noted that Azerbaijan is an important partner for Estonia in the South Caucasus.
"Our relations have strengthened significantly in recent years, and we are steadily expanding cooperation in digitalization, trade, green technologies and logistics," Tsahkna said.
Estoniyanın XİN başçısı noyabrın sonunda Azərbaycana səfər edəcək
Глава МИД Эстонии посетит Азербайджан в конце ноября
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