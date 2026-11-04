Video of Ilham Aliyev's visit to AIREX 2026 shared on his social media accounts
Domestic policy
- 04 November, 2026
- 17:55
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A video featuring the visit of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to the AIREX 2026 exhibition has been posted on the president's social media accounts.
Report presents the video:
Prezident İlham Əliyev və birinci xanım Mehriban Əliyeva “AIREX 2026” sərgisi ilə tanış olublar. https://t.co/Vil1UkrDZn https://t.co/ayRbO8ZFiR— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) November 4, 2026
İlham Əliyevin sosial media hesablarında "AIREX 2026" sərgisi ilə tanışlığa dair videoçarx paylaşılıb
В аккаунтах Ильхама Алиева в соцсетях опубликован видеоролик о посещении выставки AIREX 2026
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