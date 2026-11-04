Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Video of Ilham Aliyev's visit to AIREX 2026 shared on his social media accounts

    Domestic policy
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 17:55
    Video of Ilham Aliyev's visit to AIREX 2026 shared on his social media accounts

    A video featuring the visit of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to the AIREX 2026 exhibition has been posted on the president's social media accounts.

    Report presents the video:

    Ilham Aliyev Mehriban Aliyeva
    İlham Əliyevin sosial media hesablarında "AIREX 2026" sərgisi ilə tanışlığa dair videoçarx paylaşılıb
    В аккаунтах Ильхама Алиева в соцсетях опубликован видеоролик о посещении выставки AIREX 2026
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