Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    President of Pakistan congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 18:28
    President of Pakistan congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

    President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day, celebrated on November 8.

    According to Report, the letter reads:

    "Excellency,

    On behalf of the Government and the people of Pakistan, and personally, I extend my warmest felicitations to Your Excellency and the brotherly people of Azerbaijan on the auspicious occasion of Victory Day.

    This historic occasion commemorates the sacrifices, resilience and unity of the Azerbaijani people in restoring the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their homeland. The remarkable progress made in the reconstruction and development of the liberated territories reflects Azerbaijan's determination to secure a peaceful and prosperous future for its people.

    Pakistan deeply values its longstanding fraternal relations with Azerbaijan, founded on mutual trust, shared values and consistent support for each other. I am confident that the bonds of friendship and brotherhood between our two countries will continue to grow stronger as we expand cooperation in diverse fields and work together towards our shared objectives of regional peace, stability and prosperity.

    On this joyous occasion, I reaffirm Pakistan's close friendship and solidarity with Azerbaijan and convey my best wishes for Your Excellency"s good health and happiness, and for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

    Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration."

    Ilham Aliyev Asif Ali Zardari November 8 – Victory Day
    Pakistan Prezidenti Zəfər Günü münasibətilə İlham Əliyevə təbrik məktubu ünvanlayıb
    Президент Пакистана поздравил Ильхама Алиева по случаю Дня Победы
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    08:15
    Trump: Ukraine deal could have implications for all of Europe
    Other countries
    08:08
    UEFA Conference League: Trabzonspor lose 1-0 to Freiburg at home
    Football
    07:59
    Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca Pact
    Region
    07:43
    Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aid
    Other countries
    07:29
    US expands sanctions against Cuba
    Other countries
    23:54
    Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperation
    Foreign policy
    23:42
    Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routes
    Foreign policy
    23:23
    Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild Ukraine
    Foreign policy
    23:18
    Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official says
    Region
    All News Feed