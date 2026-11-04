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    Azerbaijan promotes business tourism at CIMX 2026 in Beijing

    Tourism
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 18:44
    Azerbaijan promotes business tourism at CIMX 2026 in Beijing

    The Azerbaijan Tourism Board, operating under the State Tourism Agency, is participating in the China International MICE Exchange (CIMX 2026) exhibition in Beijing, Report informs, citing the agency.

    Azerbaijan is represented alongside Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), Absheron Hotel Group and tourism companies.

    Participation aims to expand ties with business tourism industry representatives, explore new partnerships and promote Azerbaijan as a destination for international business events.

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to China Bunyad Huseynov also visited the national stand.

    As part of efforts to promote Azerbaijan's tourism potential in China, the board's representative office in Beijing organized a meeting between Chinese and Azerbaijani business tourism industry representatives on November 2.

    Participants were briefed on Azerbaijan's business tourism infrastructure and event venues. Discussions covered developing tourism products tailored to the Chinese market and prospects for cooperation.

    Azerbaijan received 52,115 visitors from China in January–September, up 4.4% from the same period last year. Arrivals in September rose by 28% year on year to 11,049.

    Azerbaijan promotes business tourism at CIMX 2026 in Beijing
    Azerbaijan promotes business tourism at CIMX 2026 in Beijing
    Azerbaijan promotes business tourism at CIMX 2026 in Beijing
    Azerbaijan promotes business tourism at CIMX 2026 in Beijing

    Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Azerbaijan Tourism Board Azerbaijan-China relations
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