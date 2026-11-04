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The private sector is implementing more than 1,300 projects in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Economy Ministry Chief of Staff Elvin Jamalov said.

Report informs that Jamalov was speaking during discussions on the 2027 budget package at today's meeting of parliament's Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

He said reconstruction in the liberated territories, a key priority for Azerbaijan's economic development, was progressing successfully.

"Our main objective now is to strengthen the economic foundations of the Great Return and expand production and employment opportunities. Sixty businesses have been registered in the Aghdam and Araz Valley Economic Zone industrial parks, where approximately 3 billion manats ($1.76 billion) worth of goods have been produced. Overall, the private sector is implementing more than 1,300 projects in these territories," Jamalov said.