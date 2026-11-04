Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    King of Saudi Arabia congratulates President of Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    Foreign policy
    • 04 November, 2026
    • 18:33
    King of Saudi Arabia congratulates President of Azerbaijan on Victory Day

    King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day, celebrated on November 8.

    According to Report, the letter reads:

    "His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

    Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh,

    I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of your country's Victory Day and National Flag Day.

    I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, and the Government and people of the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity.

    I would like to emphasize the exceptional importance of the fraternal relations between our two friendly countries and peoples, which we are committed to strengthening and developing across all fields.

    Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and respect."

    Ilham Aliyev King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud November 8 – Victory Day
    Səudiyyə Ərəbistanının Kralı və Baş naziri Azərbaycan Prezidentini Zəfər Günü münasibətilə təbrik ediblər
    Король и принц Саудовской Аравии поздравили президента Азербайджана с Днем Победы
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    08:08
    UEFA Conference League: Trabzonspor lose 1-0 to Freiburg at home
    Football
    07:59
    Turkish parliament approves bill on Mecca Pact
    Region
    07:43
    Zelenskyy says Ukraine has yet to receive $16B in US aid
    Other countries
    07:29
    US expands sanctions against Cuba
    Other countries
    23:54
    Parviz Shahbazov: Strong political ties underpin Azerbaijan–Ukraine economic cooperation
    Foreign policy
    23:42
    Shmyhal says Black Sea–Caspian links could open new trade and energy routes
    Foreign policy
    23:23
    Shmyhal calls on Azerbaijani companies to help rebuild Ukraine
    Foreign policy
    23:18
    Russia plans to return nine children to Ukraine in November, official says
    Region
    23:06
    QatarEnergy in talks with US suppliers for long-term LNG deals
    Other countries
    All News Feed