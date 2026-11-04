King of Saudi Arabia congratulates President of Azerbaijan on Victory Day

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King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day, celebrated on November 8.

According to Report, the letter reads:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Assalamualaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh,

I extend my sincere congratulations and best wishes to Your Excellency on the occasion of your country's Victory Day and National Flag Day.

I wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, and the Government and people of the brotherly Republic of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity.

I would like to emphasize the exceptional importance of the fraternal relations between our two friendly countries and peoples, which we are committed to strengthening and developing across all fields.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and respect."