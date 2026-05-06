Hungary returns seized Oschadbank funds to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Hungary returned the funds and valuables of Oschadbank that were seized by Hungarian special services in March, Report informs.

Zelenskyy said in a post on X that the return marked an important step in relations with Hungary.

According to him, the Hungarian side had unlawfully detained Ukrainian cash-in-transit officers at the time. He said Ukraine had brought its citizens back earlier, and the funds and valuables have now been returned to Ukrainian territory in full.

Zelenskyy thanked Hungary for what he described as a constructive approach and a civilized step.

He also thanked the Ukrainian team that, according to him, fought for a fair decision and defended the interests of the state and its people.