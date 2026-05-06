Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Martin Chungong visits Azercosmos satellite control center

    Foreign policy
    • 06 May, 2026
    • 21:57
    Martin Chungong visits Azercosmos satellite control center

    Inter-Parliamentary Union Secretary General Martin Chungong, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has visited Shamakhi district of Azerbaijan, the Milli Majlis Press and Public Relations Department told Report.

    Chungong first visited Azercosmos' Main Ground Satellite Control Center, where he was briefed on the establishment and development of the space sector in Azerbaijan, as well as the country's space capabilities.

    The IPU secretary general then arrived in Shamakhi district and toured local attractions.

    At Shamakhi Juma Mosque, Chungong was informed about the history of the ancient monument and its architectural and archaeological significance.

    As part of the visit, he also toured the Creativity Center in Shamakhi, which was established with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Chungong was briefed in detail on the center's activities.

    Martin Chungong visits Azercosmos satellite control center
    Martin Chungong visits Azercosmos satellite control center
    Martin Chungong visits Azercosmos satellite control center
    Martin Chungong visits Azercosmos satellite control center
    Martin Chungong visits Azercosmos satellite control center
    Martin Chungong visits Azercosmos satellite control center
    Martin Chungong visits Azercosmos satellite control center

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